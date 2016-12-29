Erweiterte Funktionen


Sweden Trade Deficit Narrows In November




29.12.16
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade gap decreased notably in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.


The trade deficit narrowed to SEK 1.1 billion in November from SEK 5.2 billion in the corresponding period last year. In October, the shortfall was SEK 2.0 billion.


Exports surged 13.0 percent year-over-year in November and imports climbed by 9.0 percent.


Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 14.9 billion, while EU trade ended in a deficit of SEK 16.0 billion.


On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade surplus came in at SEK 0.4 billion in November versus SEK 0.3 billion in October.


