Sweden Services PMI Highest Since Mid-2014




04.01.17 12:57
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's services activity expanded at the fastest pace since mid 2014 driven by robust new orders growth, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Monday.


The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 59.9 from 59.8 in November. A similar higher reading was last seen in July 2014. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


The sub-index for new orders rose to 63 from 61.3 a month ago. Similarly, the employment index reached 55.9 versus 55.4 a month ago.


Meanwhile, the indicator for supplier delivery time dropped 2.8 points to 54.7.


