Sweden Services Growth Eases In February

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector growth eased for the first time in six months in February, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Friday.





The purchasing managers' index for the services sector, or PMI, dropped to 59.8 in February from 61.1 in the previous month. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

All seven components remained well above its growth zone in February.

The sub-index for new orders climbed to 59.6 in February from 57.8 in the previous month.

At the same time, the index measuring new business volume dropped to 64.5 in February from 66.5 in January. Similarly, the index for supplier intermediate goods prices fell by 1.4 index points to 58.5.

