Erweiterte Funktionen


Sweden Q4 Current Account Surplus Rises




02.03.17 14:03
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's current account surplus for the fourth quarter increased from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.


The current account surplus rose to SEK 64 billion from SEK 51 billion in the same period of 2015.


Increased surplus in the trade in services and crediting of EU VAT were the primary reasons for the net increase in the current account, the agency said.


The trade surplus was unchanged at SEK 25 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.03 [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:18 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Weekly Claims Unexpectedly Drop To Lo [...]
15:16 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...