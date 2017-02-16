Erweiterte Funktionen


Sweden Jobless Rate Rises To 7-Month High




16.02.17 11:33
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased further in January to the highest level in seven months, in line with expectations, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.


The jobless rate rose to 7.3 percent in January from 6.5 percent in the previous month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.


In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.


The latest jobless rate was the highest since June 2016, when it marked 7.6 percent.


The number of unemployed people climbed to 385,000 in January from 337,000 in December. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 388,000.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.8 percent in January from 6.9 percent a month ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:54 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/EuGH-Urteil zu Implantat-Skandal: TÜ [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bottom Line Adv [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
Strayer Education Inc Q4 Profit Falls 10%
12:45 , dpa-AFX
Tarifstreit im öffentlichen Dienst: Arbeitgeber [...]
12:33 , dpa-AFX
Bombardier Q4 Loss Narrows; Affirms FY17 G [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...