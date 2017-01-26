Erweiterte Funktionen


Sweden Jobless Rate Rises More Than Expected




26.01.17 12:47
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased more-than-expected in December, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.


The jobless rate climbed to 6.5 percent in December from 6.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 6.3 percent.


In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.


The number of unemployed people rose to 337,000 in December from 328,000 in November. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 345,000.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent in December.


At the same time, the employment rate dropped to 66.4 percent in December from 67.3 percent a month earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:59 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Lizenzen in der Spielwaren-Branche [...]
12:56 , dpa-AFX
Endo Announces Restructuring Program; To R [...]
12:53 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: ERSTE-SPARINVEST legt nachh [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
PulteGroup, Inc. Announces 20% Increase In Q [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
Radian Group Inc Q4 Income Rises 894%
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...