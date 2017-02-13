Sweden Jobless Rate Remains Stable In January

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate held steady at the start of the year, after rising slightly in the previous month, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed Monday.





The jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in January, the same rate as in December. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped marginally to 3.9 percent in January from 4.0 percent in the prior month.

The number of registered unemployed people totaled 378,443 in January, up from 372,232 in December. A year ago, it was 385,577.

