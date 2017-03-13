Sweden Jobless Rate Remains Stable In February

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate remained stable in February, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed Monday.





The unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in February, the same rate as in January. In the same period of prior year, the jobless rate stood at 4.1 percent.

Similarly, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 3.9 percent.

The number of registered unemployed totaled 378,017 versus 378,443 in January.

