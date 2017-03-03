Sweden Jan Industrial Production Climbs More Than Forecast

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production increased at a faster-than-expected pace in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.





Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in December. Economists had expected 1.0 percent climb for the month.

Among sectors, the strongest growth came from industry for other non-metallic mineral products by 34.7 percent. This was followed by industry for manufacture of electrical equipment, with 18.6 percent spike.

Month-on-month, industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent from December, when it fell by 1.4 percent. That was in line with economists' expectations.

Another report from the statistical office showed that orders for industry remained flat in January from a year ago, following a 5.1 percent increase in the prior month. Monthly, orders slid 2.6 percent, after a 0.3 percent drop in December.

