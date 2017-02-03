Sweden Industrial Production Falls Unexpectedly In December

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production declined for the third consecutive month in December, defying economists' forecast for an increase, preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.





Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in December, faster than November's 0.1 percent slight decrease. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 2.7 percent rise for the month.

Among sectors, the strongest decrease came from the manufacture of industry for other transport equipment, by 10.9 percent. At the same time, the industry for basic metals registered a notable growth of 11.4 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent from November, when it increased by 1.1 percent. In contrast, it was expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

For the whole year 2016, total industrial production advanced 1.8 percent as compared to 2015.

Another report from the statistical office showed that orders for industry gained 4.7 percent yearly in December, reversing a 2.8 percent decline in the prior month. Monthly, orders rebounded 0.5 percent from November, when it slid by 0.5 percent.

