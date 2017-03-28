Erweiterte Funktionen


Sweden Foreign Trade Balanced In February




28.03.17 10:44
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade balanced in February from a year ago, as exports and imports grew at a same pace, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.


The trade balance came in at SEK 0.0 billion in February versus a deficit of SEK 0.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, economists had expected a surplus of SEK 2.0 billion for the month.


In January, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 0.6 billion.


Compared with February 2016, both exports and imports climbed by 7.0 percent in value.


Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 13.4 billion, while EU trade ended in a deficit of SEK 13.4 billion.


On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade deficit widened to SEK 1.0 billion in February from SEK 0.9 billion in January.


