Sweden Factory Growth Remains Strong




01.03.17 10:10
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish factory growth remained robust in February, though the momentum eased for the first time in three months as production and employment rose at slower rates, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Wednesday.


The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector dropped to 60.9 from 62 in January. A score above 50 suggests growth in activity.


The fall in the sub-indexes for production and employment contributed to the decline of the PMI total during the month, the report said. All sub-indices except stocks were at levels exceeding 59.0, it added.


New orders grew again, extending the rising trend witnessed since September.


