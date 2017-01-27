Sweden Economic Sentiment Drops Less Than Expected

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence decreased less-than-expected in January, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed Friday.





The economic tendency indicator dropped to 112.0 in January from 113.7 in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to fall to 111.4.

However, it remained well above the historical average and continued to point to a buoyant mood among both firms and consumers.

The confidence indicator for the manufacturing industry fell back slightly after the big jump in December. It fell to 119.1 from 120.9. It was forecast to decline to 115.0

At the same time, the consumer confidence index improved to 104.6 in January from 103.0 in the preceding month.

The index measuring confidence in the total industrial sector worsened 108.9 from 111.6 in December, while the morale for the building and civil engineering sphere strengthened to 110.1 from 108.8.

