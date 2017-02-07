Erweiterte Funktionen


Sweden Budget Posts Unexpected Surplus In January




07.02.17 13:40
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish budget balance registered a surplus unexpectedly in January largely due to lower payment of EU membership fee, the National Debt Office said Tuesday.


The central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 8.7 billion in January, in contrast to Debt Office's forecast of SEK 2.1 billion deficit.


The difference was mainly due to lower disbursement of membership fee to the EU and preponed payments of agricultural subsidies from the EU, the office said.


The contribution to the EU budget totaled SEK 0 billion in January, which was SEK 4 billion lower than forecast.


At the same time, payments of agricultural subsidies from the EU amounted to SEK 4 billion in January. These payments were in the forecast for February.


