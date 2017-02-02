Erweiterte Funktionen

Swatch FY16 Profit Down 47%, Board To Propose Reducing Dividend




02.02.17 09:14
dpa-AFX


BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss watch and jewelry maker Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) Thursday reported that its fiscal 2016 net income declined 47 percent to 593 million Swiss francs from 1.119 billion francs in the year-ago period.


Operating result for the year fell 44.5 percent to 805 million francs from 1.451 billion francs last year. Operating margin was 10.7 percent, down from 17.2 percent a year ago.


Net sales for the year declined 10.6 percent to 7.55 billion francs from 8.45 billion francs last year. Net sales were 10.8 percent lower than the previous year at constant exchange rates.


Further, at the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2017, the company's board of directors will propose a dividend of 6.75 francs per bearer share and 1.35 francs per registered, compared to the previous year's dividend of 7.50 francs per bearer share and 1.50 francs per registered share.


Looking ahead, Swatch Group said that based on the positive development of the last three months, it expects healthy growth for the year 2017. The company noted that the year 2017 will be marked by many new product launches by its brands.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
