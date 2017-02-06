Erweiterte Funktionen

Suzuki Motor 9-month Profit Rises; Backs FY Outlook




06.02.17 07:58
dpa-AFX


HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp.

(SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month ended 31 December 2016 increased 30.4% to 133.36 billion yen from the prior year's 102.26 billion yen partly owing to increase in gain on sales of investment securities, in addition to increase in the ordinary income. Earnings per share were 302.20 yen, compared to 199.27 yen a year ago.


Operating income increased by 14.4% to 167.4 billion yen year-on-year mainly owing to increase in automobile sales in India and Europe, despite the impact of the exchange rate.


Net sales for the period decreased by 4.4% to 2.25 trillion yen from the previous fiscal year.


The Japanese domestic net sales decreased by 3.8% to 725.3 billion yen year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in minivehicle and OEM sales, despite increase in sub?compact and standard?sized vehicle sales. The overseas net sales decreased by 4.7% to 1.527 trillion yen year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in automobile sales in Indonesia and Pakistan, and the impact of the exchange rate, despite increase in automobile sales in areas including India and Europe.


Looking ahead, for the full-year ending March 31, 2017, the company still expects attributable net income of 145 billion yen or 328.64 yen per share, a growth of 24.3 percent from last year. Operating income would grow 2.4 percent to 200 billion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


