Supreme Court Rules In Cheerleader Uniform Case

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that basic decorative elements of a cheerleading uniform may be protected by copyright law.





The court handed a 6-2 verdict in favor of Varsity Brands Inc., a maker of cheerleader uniforms, in its dispute with smaller rival Star Athletica LLC.

Varsity Brands had sued Star Athletica for infringing on five of its proprietary cheerleading uniform designs. The company had claimed that cheerleader uniforms sold by Star Athletica were "substantially similar" to its own.

Under federal law, the pictorial, graphic or sculptural features of the design of a useful article can be copyrighted if those features can be identified separately from and are capable of existing independently of the product's utilitarian aspects.

The Supreme Court held that a feature incorporated into the design of a useful article is eligible for copyright protection if the feature can be perceived as a two- or three-dimensional work of art separate from the useful article.

The feature is also eligible for copyright protection if it would qualify as a protectable work - either on its own or fixed in some other tangible medium of expression - if it were imagined separately from the useful article into which it is incorporated.

Justice Thomas, delivering the opinion of the court, said that the two-part test was satisfied in this case.

"Applying the proper test here, the surface decorations on the cheerleading uniforms are separable and therefore eligible for copyright protection," Thomas said.

Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy agreed with much in the Court's opinion, but filed a dissenting opinion, saying they did not agree that the designs submitted by Varsity Brands to the U.S. Copyright Office are eligible for copyright protection.

They claimed that the decorations are ineligible for copyright protection because, when imaginatively extracted, they form a picture of a cheerleading uniform.

