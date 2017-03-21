Erweiterte Funktionen


Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Faces Grilling By Senators




21.03.17 19:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch faced intense grilling from lawmakers on Tuesday in the second day of hearings on his nomination to the U.

S. Supreme Court.


Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee repeatedly sought to get Gorsuch to take positions on issues such as workers rights and gun control, but the judge refused to take the bait.


Gorsuch argued that answering questions about cases that could come before the court would signal to future litigants that he can't be a fair judge.


Asked specifically about the Roe v. Wade decision in favor of abortion rights, Gorsuch noted that the precedent has been reaffirmed many times but did not offer his opinion on the ruling.


The judge, who currently serves on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, bristled when asked what he would do if President Donald Trump asked for a commitment to overturn the decision.


"Senator, I would have walked out the door," Gorsuch said. "That's not what judges do. They don't do it at that end of Pennsylvania Avenue and they shouldn't do it at this end either."


Gorsuch sought to display his independence from the president, which has been a key concern among Democrats.


"I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party other than based on what the law and facts and the particular case require," Gorsuch said.


He added, "And I'm heartened by the support I have received by people who recognize that there's no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge. We just have judges."


Gorsuch also repeatedly cited his respect for the rule of law and his opposition to judges legislating from the bench.


Trump's nomination of Gorsuch will need support from some Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster.


However, Republican leaders have suggested they may invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to require only a majority vote in support of the nomination.


Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has set a committee vote on Gorsuch's nomination for April 3rd, with Republicans hoping for a vote in the full Senate before the Easter recess.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:37 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Turn Higher After Seeing Initial W [...]
20:20 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: STADA postpones press and an [...]
20:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Neuer [...]
19:55 , dpa-AFX
Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Faces Grilling [...]
19:55 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Resumes Collapse As U.S. Inventori [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...