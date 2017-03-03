Erweiterte Funktionen


Supreme Court Bar Members Support Gorsuch




03.03.17 16:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee to become the next Supreme Court justice, received the support of the members of the Supreme Court bar for confirmation Wednesday.


31 members of the Supreme Court Bar voiced their support for Gorsuch in a letter sent to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein.


'Fairminded, dedicated, smart, and unfailingly polite, Judge Gorsuch is someone all of us would be pleased to appear before,' said the letter, signed by Lisa Blatt, who heads the appellate division at Arnold & Porter.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Revolutionäre Clean Technology senkt Emissionen auf null!
Großaufträge und Vertriebsdeals in Kürze - 333% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:50 , dpa-AFX
Londoner Uber-Fahrer müssen Englischkenntniss [...]
16:44 , dpa-AFX
Ex-Kanzler Schröder steht zur Agenda 2010
16:41 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Sta [...]
16:41 , dpa-AFX
Devisen: Eurokurs gestiegen - EZB-Referenzku [...]
16:35 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Service Sector Growth Unexpectedly Acc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...