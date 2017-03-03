Supreme Court Bar Members Support Gorsuch

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee to become the next Supreme Court justice, received the support of the members of the Supreme Court bar for confirmation Wednesday.





31 members of the Supreme Court Bar voiced their support for Gorsuch in a letter sent to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein.

'Fairminded, dedicated, smart, and unfailingly polite, Judge Gorsuch is someone all of us would be pleased to appear before,' said the letter, signed by Lisa Blatt, who heads the appellate division at Arnold & Porter.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM