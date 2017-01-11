Supervalu Inc. Q3 Profit Falls 36%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BOOST ISSUER OIL ETP 2062":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supervalu Inc. (SVU) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.





The company said its earnings fell to $14 million, or $0.05 per share. This was lower than $22 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $3.00 billion. This was down from $3.05 billion last year.

Supervalu Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $14 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.05 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -37.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.6%

