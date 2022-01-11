Erweiterte Funktionen
Supermarket Income REIT - Unlocking value in the JV
11.01.22 10:54
Edison Investment Research
The decision by Sainsbury’s to exercise its purchase option over additional stores in the ‘indirect portfolio’ will trigger additional capital growth for Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) within its JV, further underlining the attractiveness of this investment. Meanwhile, SUPR continues to make good progress with capital deployment, supported by a continuing strong acquisition pipeline and recently enhanced debt capital resources.
