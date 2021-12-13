Erweiterte Funktionen


Supermarket Income REIT - Supermarket sweep




13.12.21 09:36
Edison Investment Research

Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR’s) development continues apace. Including the three recently announced acquisitions (c £150m before costs), we forecast up to £600m of acquisition investment by FY24 as the proceeds of the recent £200m (gross) equity raise are deployed and the cash proceeds from the JV maturity are recycled. Acquisition yield have compressed with a positive impact on net asset value. With a low average cost of capital, we expect SUPR to grow without diluting dividend growth, while benefiting from further scale economies.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen
nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Hot Stock kündigt Lithium-Übernahmen in Kanada an nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:06 , Aktiennews
Vienna Insurance Aktie: Alles nach Plan!
14:06 , Aktiennews
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Aktie: Es hat [...]
14:06 , Aktiennews
Interssant für jeden Ilika-Anleger!
14:06 , Aktiennews
Arafura Resources Aktie: Jetzt wird’s richtig i [...]
14:06 , Aktiennews
AMP Alternative Medical Products Aktie: Kom [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...