Erweiterte Funktionen


Super Mario: 40 Million Downloads In Four Days




21.12.16 18:10
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo's smartphone game Super Mario Run has been downloaded more than 40 million times in its first four days of availability on iOS platform, the company said.


Super Mario Run, which debuted last Thursday, ranks first in the App Store free game rankings in 140 countries and regions. The game has also broken Apple's App Store record for the number of downloads during that time period.


This is the first time that Ninetendo has released the game's official download numbers since its launch. Earlier, reports suggested that the game was downloaded 2.85 million times on its first day.


Meanwhile, Nintendo has not disclose any revenue details of the game. While "Super Mario Run" is free to download, it costs $9.99 to unlock the rest of the game.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:56 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Edges Up Near $53 On Demand Ou [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Missglü [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
Heitkamp "Likely" To Remain In The Senate
20:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE (english)
20:38 , dpa-AFX
WDH/ROUNDUP 2/Bange Blicke auf Monte de [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...