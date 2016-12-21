Super Mario: 40 Million Downloads In Four Days

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo's smartphone game Super Mario Run has been downloaded more than 40 million times in its first four days of availability on iOS platform, the company said.





Super Mario Run, which debuted last Thursday, ranks first in the App Store free game rankings in 140 countries and regions. The game has also broken Apple's App Store record for the number of downloads during that time period.

This is the first time that Ninetendo has released the game's official download numbers since its launch. Earlier, reports suggested that the game was downloaded 2.85 million times on its first day.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has not disclose any revenue details of the game. While "Super Mario Run" is free to download, it costs $9.99 to unlock the rest of the game.

