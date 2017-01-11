Erweiterte Funktionen



SuperValu Under Pressure On Weaker Than Expected Q3 Earnings




11.01.17 20:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket operator SuperValu (SVU) has come under pressure during trading on Wednesday, tumbling by 7.5 percent to a two-month intraday low.


The notable decline by SuperValu comes after the company reported third quarter adjusted earnings that came in well below analyst estimates.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,45 $ 4,79 $ -0,34 $ -7,10% 11.01./21:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8685361037 856456 6,17 $ 3,94 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,20 € -11,43%  16:21
Frankfurt 4,513 € +2,59%  08:02
Berlin 4,509 € +2,50%  08:02
Düsseldorf 4,512 € +2,45%  09:21
NYSE 4,455 $ -6,99%  21:39
Stuttgart 4,142 € -8,16%  20:30
  = Realtime
