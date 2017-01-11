Erweiterte Funktionen
SuperValu Under Pressure On Weaker Than Expected Q3 Earnings
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket operator SuperValu (SVU) has come under pressure during trading on Wednesday, tumbling by 7.5 percent to a two-month intraday low.
The notable decline by SuperValu comes after the company reported third quarter adjusted earnings that came in well below analyst estimates.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,45 $
|4,79 $
|-0,34 $
|-7,10%
|11.01./21:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8685361037
|856456
|6,17 $
|3,94 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,20 €
|-11,43%
|16:21
|Frankfurt
|4,513 €
|+2,59%
|08:02
|Berlin
|4,509 €
|+2,50%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|4,512 €
|+2,45%
|09:21
|NYSE
|4,455 $
|-6,99%
|21:39
|Stuttgart
|4,142 €
|-8,16%
|20:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
