Erweiterte Funktionen



SuperValu Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By RBC Capital




23.03.17 17:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SuperValu (SVU) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday, with the supermarket operator surging up by 13.8 percent.


The jump by SuperValu comes after RBC Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Sector Perform.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 319% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,755 $ 3,34 $ 0,415 $ +12,43% 23.03./18:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8685361037 856456 5,90 $ 3,20 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,40 € +10,03%  15:38
Stuttgart 3,392 € +13,22%  15:30
NYSE 3,755 $ +12,43%  18:01
Frankfurt 3,07 € +1,89%  08:01
Düsseldorf 3,07 € +0,46%  08:03
Berlin 3,07 € +0,46%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 Supervalue - Was ist hier los? 27.09.13
  Wenn der Rückgang mal nicht . 31.07.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...