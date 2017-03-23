Erweiterte Funktionen
SuperValu Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By RBC Capital
23.03.17 17:33
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SuperValu (SVU) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday, with the supermarket operator surging up by 13.8 percent.
The jump by SuperValu comes after RBC Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Outperform from Sector Perform.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,755 $
|3,34 $
|0,415 $
|+12,43%
|23.03./18:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8685361037
|856456
|5,90 $
|3,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,40 €
|+10,03%
|15:38
|Stuttgart
|3,392 €
|+13,22%
|15:30
|NYSE
|3,755 $
|+12,43%
|18:01
|Frankfurt
|3,07 €
|+1,89%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|3,07 €
|+0,46%
|08:03
|Berlin
|3,07 €
|+0,46%
|08:03
= Realtime
