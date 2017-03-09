Erweiterte Funktionen
Sun Life Financial Reaffirms Medium-term Financial Objectives
OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Sun Life Financial Inc.
(SLF, SLF.TO) reaffirmed its medium-term financial objectives of annual underlying earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8-10%; Underlying return on equity (ROE) in the range of 12-14%; Common share dividend payout ratio of 40-50% of underlying net income.
It Reiterated Sun Life Investment Management's target of reaching $100 billion in assets under management.
