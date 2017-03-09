Erweiterte Funktionen

Sun Life Financial Reaffirms Medium-term Financial Objectives




09.03.17 15:18
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Sun Life Financial Inc.

(SLF, SLF.TO) reaffirmed its medium-term financial objectives of annual underlying earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8-10%; Underlying return on equity (ROE) in the range of 12-14%; Common share dividend payout ratio of 40-50% of underlying net income.


It Reiterated Sun Life Investment Management's target of reaching $100 billion in assets under management.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA8667961053 936039 40,57 $ 30,15 $
