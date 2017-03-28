Sun Life Financial Names Kevin Strain EVP & CFO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sun Life Financial":

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Sun Life Financial Inc.



(SLF, SLF.TO) announced three changes to its Executive Team effective May 29, 2017. Kevin Strain, currently President, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer.

Claude Accum, currently Executive Vice-President & Chief Risk Officer, will assume the role of President, Sun Life Financial Asia.

Colm Freyne, currently Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, will become Executive Vice-President & Chief Risk Officer.

Kevin Dougherty, President, Sun Life Financial Canada; Dan Fishbein, President, Sun Life Financial U.S.; Steve Peacher, President, Sun Life Investment Management; Carrie Blair, Executive Vice-President, Chief Human Resources & Communications Officer; Melissa Kennedy, Executive Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer & Public Affairs; Mark Saunders, Executive Vice-President & Chief Information Officer will continue to serve as members of Executive Team.

