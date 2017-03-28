Sun Life Financial Names Kevin Strain EVP & CFO
28.03.17 04:53
dpa-AFX
OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Sun Life Financial Inc.
(SLF, SLF.TO) announced three changes to its Executive Team effective May 29, 2017. Kevin Strain, currently President, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer.
Claude Accum, currently Executive Vice-President & Chief Risk Officer, will assume the role of President, Sun Life Financial Asia.
Colm Freyne, currently Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, will become Executive Vice-President & Chief Risk Officer.
Kevin Dougherty, President, Sun Life Financial Canada; Dan Fishbein, President, Sun Life Financial U.S.; Steve Peacher, President, Sun Life Investment Management; Carrie Blair, Executive Vice-President, Chief Human Resources & Communications Officer; Melissa Kennedy, Executive Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer & Public Affairs; Mark Saunders, Executive Vice-President & Chief Information Officer will continue to serve as members of Executive Team.
