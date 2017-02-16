Erweiterte Funktionen

Sun Life Financial: Bill Anderson To Succeed Jim Sutcliffe As Chairman




16.02.17 00:35
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Sun Life Financial Inc.

(SLF.TO, SLF) announced that James Sutcliffe will retire as Chairman and from the Board following the company's Annual Meeting on May 10, 2017. He will be succeeded as Chairman by William Anderson who has been a Director since 2010 and currently chairs the company's Audit and Conduct Review Committee.


Anderson was an executive in the BCE organization, including President of its BCE Ventures strategic investment unit and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. He was previously a partner at accounting firm KPMG.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


