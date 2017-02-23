Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Syngenta":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Sun Communities Issues Q1 & FY17 Earnings Guidance




23.02.17 14:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) announced the company estimates 2017 FFO per share to be in the range of $4.16 to $4.24 and first-quarter FFO to be in the range of $1.06 to $1.08 per share.


Gary Shiffman, CEO, said: "As we proceed through 2017, we are keenly focused on continuing to deliver exceptional results to our shareholders. Along with continuing to drive NOI growth from our core portfolio, we anticipate the most meaningful opportunities will come from value-add assets that we can reposition to deliver superior returns over the long term."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
401,95 € 403,00 € -1,05 € -0,26% 23.02./14:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0011037469 580854 407,20 € 331,05 €
Werte im Artikel
102,80 plus
0,00%
76,05 minus
-0,14%
401,95 minus
-0,26%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		400,352 € -0,31%  14:14
Berlin 400,91 € -0,04%  14:13
Stuttgart 400,475 € -0,12%  08:08
Düsseldorf 402,31 € -0,23%  08:41
München 399,98 € -0,26%  08:00
Xetra 401,95 € -0,26%  11:58
Hamburg 400,48 € -0,39%  08:13
Frankfurt 401,453 € -0,44%  13:41
Nasdaq OTC Other 423,40 $ -1,22%  17.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
124 Biotech-Saatgutmarkt mit Synge. 01.12.16
1 Global- Markets- Newsletter ! ". 12.04.08
  Dünger fürs Depot 12.01.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...