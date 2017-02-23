Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sun Comm":
 Aktien    


Sun Communities Inc. Q4 Income Rises 41%




23.02.17 14:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc.

(SUI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $69.19 million, or $0.91 per share. This was higher than $48.94 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $218.63 million. This was up from $168.24 million last year.


Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $69.19 Mln. vs. $48.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -Revenue (Q4): $218.63 Mln vs. $168.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,046 € 76,151 € -0,105 € -0,14% 23.02./14:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8666741041 888745 77,07 € 58,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 81,02 $ 0,00%  22.02.17
Frankfurt 76,046 € -0,14%  08:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...