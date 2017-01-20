Erweiterte Funktionen

SunTrust Posting Notable Gain On Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings




20.01.17 18:54
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SunTrust Banks (STI) have moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, with the regional bank climbing by 1.1 percent. SunTrust is bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over a month.


The rebound by SunTrust comes after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings on revenues that matched estimates.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,57 $ 53,84 $ 0,73 $ +1,36% 20.01./19:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8679141031 871788 56,97 $ 31,07 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,25 € 0,00%  11.01.17
NYSE 54,57 $ +1,36%  19:25
Stuttgart 51,05 € +1,08%  19:18
Düsseldorf 50,50 € -0,84%  10:10
Berlin 50,35 € -1,22%  08:08
Frankfurt 50,332 € -1,26%  08:02
München 50,17 € -1,26%  08:01
