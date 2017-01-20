SunTrust Posting Notable Gain On Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Suntrust Banks":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SunTrust Banks (STI) have moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, with the regional bank climbing by 1.1 percent. SunTrust is bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over a month.





The rebound by SunTrust comes after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings on revenues that matched estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM