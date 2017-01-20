Erweiterte Funktionen

SunTrust Banks Inc. Earnings Decline 4% In Q4




20.01.17 12:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc.

(STI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its profit totaled $448 million, or $0.90 per share. This was down from $467 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.19 billion. This was up from $2.05 billion last year.


SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $448 Mln. vs. $467 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



