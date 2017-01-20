SunTrust Banks Inc. Earnings Decline 4% In Q4
20.01.17 12:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc.
(STI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.
The company said its profit totaled $448 million, or $0.90 per share. This was down from $467 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.19 billion. This was up from $2.05 billion last year.
SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $448 Mln. vs. $467 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,25 €
|53,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.01./13:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8679141031
|871788
|53,28 €
|29,46 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,25 €
|0,00%
|11.01.17
|NYSE
|53,84 $
|0,00%
|19.01.17
|Stuttgart
|50,345 €
|-0,32%
|08:06
|Düsseldorf
|50,50 €
|-0,84%
|10:10
|Berlin
|50,35 €
|-1,22%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|50,332 €
|-1,26%
|08:02
|München
|50,17 €
|-1,26%
|08:01
