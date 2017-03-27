Summit Therapeutics plc : Notice of Results

Erweiterte Funktionen



SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES NOTICE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2017


Oxford, UK, 27 March 2017 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Clostridium difficile infection, will be announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 on Wednesday, 29 March 2017.


Summit will host a conference call the same day at 1:00pm BST / 8:00am EDT.

Conference call information will be included in the full year results press release and a replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website, www.summitplc.com.


About Summit Therapeutics


Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).


For more information, please contact:


Summit Therapeutics Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: +44 (0)1235 443 951


Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US   +1 617 225 4455 office)




Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)


Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880



N+1 Singer


(Broker)


Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer  Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000




MacDougall Biomedical Communications Tel: +1 781 235 3060 (US media contact) cerdman@macbiocom.com  ksharma@macbiocom.com Chris Erdman / Karen Sharma




Consilium Strategic Communications (Financial public relations, UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700


Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / summit@consilium-comms.com Jessica Hodgson / Lindsey Neville





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


Source: Summit Therapeutics plc via GlobeNewswire



