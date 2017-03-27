Summit Therapeutics plc : Notice of Results

Summit Therapeutics plc

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES NOTICE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2017

Oxford, UK, 27 March 2017 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Clostridium difficile infection, will be announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 on Wednesday, 29 March 2017.

Summit will host a conference call the same day at 1:00pm BST / 8:00am EDT.



Conference call information will be included in the full year results press release and a replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website, www.summitplc.com.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).

