Suez Environnement FY16 Net Income Group Share Rises




01.03.17 09:13
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French utility Suez Environnement Co SA (SZEVF.

PK, SZEVY.PK) reported that its net income Group share for fiscal 2016 rose 3.1 percent to 420 million euros from 408 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share rose 4.3 percent to 0.72 euros.


However, EBIT for the year of 1.28 billion euros declined 7.2 percent from 1.38 billion euros in the previous year. Organic growth was 0.5 percent.


The Group generated revenue of 15.32 billion euros, up from 15.14 billion euros last year, with organic growth of 1.1 percent.


Suez said it will propose a 2016 dividend of 0.65 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2017. The Group expects 2017 dividend to be equal to or greater than 0.65 euros per share.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Suez expects slight organic growth in revenue and EBIT, with free cash flow of around 1 billion euros.


MMMM


