Subway Sues CBC Over Chicken Report, Seeks $210 Mln In Damages




17.03.17 23:05
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Subway is suing Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

(CBC) after the TV channel claimed in a program that the fast food chain's chicken is 50% made of soybeans.


The Milford, Connecticut-based company is seeking $210 million in damages resulting from the exposé.


"Despite our efforts to share the facts with the CBC about the high quality of our chicken, and to express our strong objections to their inaccurate claims, they have not issued a retraction, as we requested," Subway told the New York Post on Thursday.


"Serving high-quality food to our customers is our top priority, and we are committed to seeing that this factually incorrect report is corrected."


In February, the CBC episode called-- "The chicken challenge: Testing your fast food", showed that Subway's oven chicken was only 50% poultry and rest soy fillers using DNA tests.


The tests reported that five orders of Subway's chicken strips contained 53.6 percent chicken DNA, while five roasted chicken pieces tested contained 42.8 percent.


The same test discovered that other fast food chain chicken products contained about 85 to 90 percent chicken.


Earlier this month, Subway conducted its own lab tests and claimed its chicken contained only small amounts of soy.


