Subway: Hey, Our Chicken Is Indeed Chicken

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Responding to a media report that claimed Subway's chicken is only about 50 percent actual chicken, the fast-food chain said that the claims made in the story were false and misleading.





"The allegation that our chicken is only 50 percent chicken is 100 percent wrong," said Subway President and CEO Suzanne Greco.

Recently, a Canadian TV show - Canadian Broadcasting Corporation or CBC's "Marketplace" - ran a report about quick-serve restaurant chicken sandwiches and suggested that chicken served by Subway might not be all chicken.

Lab tests from Canada, co-ordinated by CBC, revealed that only 50 percent of the contents of Subway sandwiches contain chicken DNA and the rest is just soy filler.

The popular fast food chain's yummy chicken strips contained only 42.8 percent chicken, while oven-roasted chicken sandwich from Subway recorded only 53.6 percent chicken.

However, Subway said, "We've always known our chicken is 100 percent real chicken. In response to these baseless allegations, we had independent labs in the U.S. and Canada test our Canadian chicken products."

The company noted that its Oven Roasted Chicken and chicken strips are made from 100 per cent all white meat chicken. The chicken is mixed with spices, seasoning and marinade then cooked and seared to perfection.

According to Subway, there is a small amount of soy protein in the seasoning, spices and marinade - less than 1 percent - that helps keep the chicken moist and flavourful.

