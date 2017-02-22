Erweiterte Funktionen

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Q4 Earnings Climb 22%




22.02.17 23:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $20.83 million, or $1.10 per share. This was up from $17.10 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $161.8 million. This was up from $152.4 million last year.


Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $20.83 Mln. vs. $17.10 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Revenue (Q4): $161.8 Mln vs. $152.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



