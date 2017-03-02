Erweiterte Funktionen

Study: Subway's "Chicken" Barely Qualifies As Chicken




02.03.17 16:47
dpa-AFX


OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Recent lab test results from Canada, co-ordinated by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Marketplace, is not satiating news for Subway sandwich lovers.

The study reveals that only 50 percent of the contents of Subway sandwiches contains chicken DNA and the rest is just soy filler.


The popular fast food chain's yummy chicken strips contained only 42.8 percent chicken. Oven-roasted chicken sandwich from Subway recorded only 53.6 percent chicken.


Subway has denied the results of investigation. In a statement, the company said, "The accusations made by CBC Marketplace about the content of our chicken are absolutely false and misleading. Our chicken is 100 percent white meat with seasonings, marinated and delivered to our stores as a finished, cooked product."


There were comparative studies from samples from other four food stores, and they qualified the test. McDonald's chicken dish contained 84.9 percent chicken DNA, while A&W's Chicken Grill Delus had 89.4 percent chicken.


Wendy's qualified with 88.5 percent in its grilled chicken sandwich. Tim Hortons passed the test with 86.5 percent chicken content in its Chipotle chicken grilled wrap.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



