Study Claims VW Emissions Cheating Will Cause Premature Deaths




07.03.17 19:46
dpa-AFX


WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found that the Volkswagen's excess emissions will lead to 1,200 premature deaths in Europe.


In September 2015, the German auto giant Volkswagen admitted to having installed a software in around 11 million diesel cars sold worldwide between 2008 and 2015. The software was designed to run full-emission control system when laboratory tests were conducted. Otherwise they emitted pollutants called nitric oxides at levels that were on average four times the applicable European test-stand limit.


According to the scientists, the new study shows that around 1,200 people in Europe will die prematurely, each losing as much as a decade of life, because of excess emissions.


The study says that the on-road emissions tests have yielded mean on-road NOx emissions for these cars of 0.85 g km, which is over four times the applicable European limit of 0.18 g km.


The scientists reached at the conclusion after calculating the excess levels of NOx within Germany by combining data on Volkswagen's sales, driving behavior and on-road measurements of Volkswagen cars' emissions.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



