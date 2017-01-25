Stryker Corp. Reports 14% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stryker":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $675 million, or $1.78 per share. This was up from $591 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $3.16 billion. This was up from $2.72 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $675 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.45

