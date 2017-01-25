Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stryker":
 Aktien      OS    


Stryker Corp. Reports 14% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line




25.01.17 01:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $675 million, or $1.78 per share. This was up from $591 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $3.16 billion. This was up from $2.72 billion last year.


Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $675 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.45


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
121,50 $ 121,41 $ 0,09 $ +0,07% 25.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8636671013 864952 127,23 $ 93,41 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		113,23 € +0,20%  24.01.17
Berlin 112,78 € +0,70%  24.01.17
Frankfurt 112,492 € +0,35%  24.01.17
München 112,78 € +0,11%  24.01.17
NYSE 121,50 $ +0,07%  24.01.17
Stuttgart 113,11 € 0,00%  24.01.17
Düsseldorf 112,00 € -0,09%  24.01.17
Xetra 112,60 € -1,66%  24.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Stryker (WKN: 864952) SYK 11.12.16
  Stryker WKN 864952, eine sta. 20.08.14
12 Stryker,ein starkes Unternehmen. 28.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...