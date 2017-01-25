Stryker Corp. Reports 14% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line
25.01.17 01:55
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $675 million, or $1.78 per share. This was up from $591 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $3.16 billion. This was up from $2.72 billion last year.
Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $675 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.45
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|121,50 $
|121,41 $
|0,09 $
|+0,07%
|25.01./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8636671013
|864952
|127,23 $
|93,41 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,23 €
|+0,20%
|24.01.17
|Berlin
|112,78 €
|+0,70%
|24.01.17
|Frankfurt
|112,492 €
|+0,35%
|24.01.17
|München
|112,78 €
|+0,11%
|24.01.17
|NYSE
|121,50 $
|+0,07%
|24.01.17
|Stuttgart
|113,11 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|112,00 €
|-0,09%
|24.01.17
|Xetra
|112,60 €
|-1,66%
|24.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Stryker (WKN: 864952) SYK
|11.12.16
|Stryker WKN 864952, eine sta.
|20.08.14
|12
|Stryker,ein starkes Unternehmen.
|28.12.10