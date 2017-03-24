Street Sees Momentum At Opening

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The latest developments on Capitol Hill might influence trading today.



While industrial production report, with a consensus of 1.5 percent gain and a slew of Fed speeches are also keenly watched. Asian shares closed broadly in the green, while European shares were trading lower. Early trading trends on U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street may open in green.

As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 30 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were higher 8.50 points.

U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Thursday. The Dow edged down 4.72 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,656.58, the Nasdaq dipped 3.95 points or 0.1 percent to 5,817.69 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.49 points or 0.1 percent to 2,345.96.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's durable goods order data for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new orders growth consensus of 1.5 percent. In the previous month the increase was 1.8 percent.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will give pre-recorded opening remarks at Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington at 8.30 am ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will discuss on "Safety, Liquidity, and the Natural Rate of Interest" at the Brookings Institution's Papers on Economic Activity spring conference at 8.30 am ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak at Economic Club of Memphis Economic Briefing in Memphis, Tenn., with audience and media Q&A at 9.05 am ET.

Markit Economics' flash composite purchasing managers index or PMI for March will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.3.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at a fireside chat with business and economics students at the York College of the City University of New York, with audience Q&A, in New York at 10.00 am ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count was 1065 and U.S. rig count was 789.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will discuss monetary policy in an era of low nominal rates and low inflation with economists and reporters at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. at 1.00 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, Royal Dutch Shell plc. Friday announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its Gabon onshore interests to Assala Energy Holdings Ltd. a portfolio company of Carlyle Group (CG), for $587 million. Assala Energy will also assume debt of $285 million as part of the transaction.

British technology company Smiths Group plc reported Friday that its first-half pre-tax profit climbed to 346 million pounds from last year's 168 million pounds. Earnings per share were 75.6 pence, higher than 32.5 pence a year ago.

Headline pre-tax profit was 248 million pounds, compared to 189 million pounds last year. Headline earnings per share were 45.7 pence, compared to 35.2 pence a year ago.

Revenue for the first half climbed 18 percent to 1.62 billion pounds from last year's 1.37 billion pounds. On an underlying basis, revenues were flat.

The European Commission has approved Amgen's (AMGN) AMGEVITA as a biosimilar to AbbVie's Humira for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases. Humira raked in global sales of $16.1 billion last year.

Retailer Macy's, Inc. (M) announced the unanimous election of Jeff Gennette as chief executive officer. Gennette succeeds Terry Lundgren, who will continue as executive chairman.

Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Friday. Chinese shares rose despite worries over tightening liquidity and increased crackdown on speculation in the property market. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 20.90 points or 0.64 percent to end at 3,269.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were up 30.57 points or 0.13 percent to 24,358.27.

Japanese shares recovered from a weak start to close higher. The Nikkei average rallied 177.22 points or 0.93 percent to end at 19,262.53 after hitting 1-1/2-month lows the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 0.88 percent higher at 1,543.92.

Australian shares gained ground. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 45.50 points or 0.80 percent to 5,753.50, but ended the week 0.8 percent lower after two straight weeks of gains. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 42.10 points or 0.73 percent higher at 5,796.10.

European shares are trading in the red. CAC 40 of France is declining 21.13 points or 0.42 percent. DAX of Germany is slipping 16.77 points or 0.14 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 12.65 points or 0.17 percent. Swiss Market Index is loosing 24.79 points or 0.29 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is currently down 0.47 percent.

