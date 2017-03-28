Street Seems To Be More Optimistic

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Indications from U.



S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street may open higher on Tuesday. The market seems to be detached to the failure of Obamacare repeal and the shadow cast on President Trump. The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies. Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares also are climbing.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 5 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 6.50 points.

U.S. Stock closed flat on Monday. Nasdaq inched up 11.64 points or 0.2 percent to 5,840.37, the Dow slipped 45.74 points or 0.2 percent to 20,550.98 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.39 points or 0.1 percent to 2,341.59.

On the economic front, the Census Bureau's international trade in goods data for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of deficit of $66.5 billion.

The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the previous month, the store sales were up 1.2 percent.

S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI index for January will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.8 percent, slightly down from last month. The Conference Board's consumer confidence for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The forecaster's consensus is 113.8, down from 114.8 last month. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for March will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline to 15.0.

State Street Investor Confidence Index for February is expected at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was 92.9.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will give keynote speech about the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy at Banking and the Economy: A Forum for Women in Banking in Midwest City, Okla., with audience Q&A at 12.45 PM ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Kaplan will takes part in a moderated discussion at the Dallas Committee on Foreign Relations in Dallas, Texas, followed by Q&A 1.00 PM ET.

5-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 PM ET.

In the corporate sector, McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC) updated its financial outlook for fiscal 2017 to reflect a higher impact of special charges. Excluding the impact, the company reaffirmed its expected constant currency growth rates for sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share.

McCormick now projects 2017 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.98 to $4.06. Excluding an estimated $0.07 impact of special charges in 2017, the company reaffirmed projected adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.13.

For fiscal 2017, McCormick now expects to grow sales 3% to 5% compared to 2016. Excluding the impact of unfavorable currency rates, the projected growth remains 5% to 7%.

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) said it reached an agreement to acquire SOUQ.com, a Middle East -based e-commerce company. Subject to closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in 2017.

Tesco plc. said its subsidiary, Tesco Stores Ltd, has in principle reached a Deferred Prosecution Agreement or DPA with the UK Serious Fraud Office or SFO regarding historic accounting practices.

Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) announced Monday that Michael Wallace has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Shawn Endsley in that position, who effective immediately assumes the role of Chief Accounting Officer.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher. Chinese stocks fell on liquidity concerns. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index shed 14.01 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 3,252.95. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 152.17 points or 0.63 percent lower at 24,345.87.

Japanese shares rebounded from a six-week low. The benchmark Nikkei 225 closed up 217.28 points or 1.14 percent at 19,202.87 while the broader Topix index ended 1.34 percent higher at 1,544.83.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 74.50 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 5,821.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 71.20 points or 1.23 percent higher at 5,860.40.

European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 3.35 percent, the German DAX is improving 69.82 points or 0.58 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 0.07 points or 0.01 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 6.32 points or 0.07 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is climbing 0.20 percent.

