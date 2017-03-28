Erweiterte Funktionen



Streamline Health Strikes Reseller Agreement With Allscripts




28.03.17 14:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

(STRM) Tuesday announced a new reseller agreement to provide its Looking Glass Abstracting and Physician Query software solutions to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX). Allscripts clients will be benefited to optimize their coding processes and to manage resources more effectively.


Looking Glass platform is intended to deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,72 $ 12,82 $ -0,10 $ -0,78% 28.03./15:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01988P1084 607917 15,17 $ 9,80 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,718 € +6,53%  08:20
Stuttgart 11,573 € +0,61%  10:47
Nasdaq 12,72 $ -0,78%  15:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 17.07.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...