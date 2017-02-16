Erweiterte Funktionen



Strayer Education Inc Q4 Profit Falls 10%




16.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strayer Education Inc (STRA) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $11.72 million, or $1.07 per share. This was lower than $13.04 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $119.28 million. This was up from $113.66 million last year.


Strayer Education Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $11.72 Mln. vs. $13.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $119.28 Mln vs. $113.66 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,778 € 77,108 € -0,33 € -0,43% 16.02./12:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8632361056 903463 82,00 € 38,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 76,67 € +0,09%  08:08
Nasdaq 81,98 $ 0,00%  15.02.17
Stuttgart 76,778 € -0,07%  13:05
München 77,33 € -0,12%  08:00
Frankfurt 76,778 € -0,43%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...