Strayer Education Inc Q4 Profit Falls 10%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strayer Education Inc (STRA) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.





The company said its earnings fell to $11.72 million, or $1.07 per share. This was lower than $13.04 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $119.28 million. This was up from $113.66 million last year.

Strayer Education Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $11.72 Mln. vs. $13.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $119.28 Mln vs. $113.66 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%

