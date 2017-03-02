Stoneridge Inc. Reveals 58% Increase In Q4 Profit
02.03.17 13:51
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $9.6 million, or $0.34 per share. This was up from $6.08 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $172.61 million. This was up from $154.64 million last year.
Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $9.6 Mln. vs. $6.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.5% -Revenue (Q4): $172.61 Mln vs. $154.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.6%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.50 Full year revenue guidance: $705 - $730 Mln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,808 €
|16,67 €
|0,138 €
|+0,83%
|02.03./15:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US86183P1021
|909846
|17,63 €
|12,62 €