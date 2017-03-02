Stoneridge Inc. Reveals 58% Increase In Q4 Profit

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.03.17 13:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $9.6 million, or $0.34 per share. This was up from $6.08 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $172.61 million. This was up from $154.64 million last year.


Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $9.6 Mln. vs. $6.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.5% -Revenue (Q4): $172.61 Mln vs. $154.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.6%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.50 Full year revenue guidance: $705 - $730 Mln


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,808 € 16,67 € 0,138 € +0,83% 02.03./15:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US86183P1021 909846 17,63 € 12,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 16,808 € +0,83%  08:01
NYSE 18,05 $ 0,00%  01.03.17
  = Realtime
