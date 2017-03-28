StoneMor Partners Announces Retirement Of CEO Lawrence Miller
28.03.17 13:28
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON), an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, said Tuesday that its general partner StoneMor GP LLC's Board of Directors announced that the Partnership's co-founder, Lawrence Miller, has decided to retire.
He will step down as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of StoneMor GP, effective August 31, or earlier if a successor is appointed.
Miller will remain an advisor to StoneMor GP and Vice Chairman of the Board following his retirement. The Board has engaged executive search firm of Heidrick & Struggles to assist in identifying candidates to replace Mr. Miller.
Robert Hellman, Jr., lead director of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the General Partner said, "As the co-founder of StoneMor, Larry played an instrumental part in the formation and creation of the company, and I want to thank him for his leadership, long service and unwavering commitment to delivering on our mission: To help families memorialize each life with dignity."
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|773,80 €
|772,35 €
|1,45 €
|+0,19%
|28.03./14:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US02079K3059
|A14Y6F
|817,50 €
|595,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|773,80 €
|+0,19%
|14:36
|Hamburg
|775,00 €
|+1,57%
|08:03
|Berlin
|776,20 €
|+1,14%
|13:12
|Hannover
|773,00 €
|+0,91%
|08:06
|Düsseldorf
|773,05 €
|+0,66%
|08:05
|München
|775,00 €
|+0,62%
|14:08
|Frankfurt
|775,999 €
|+0,45%
|13:22
|Stuttgart
|774,45 €
|+0,25%
|14:01
|Nasdaq
|838,51 $
|0,00%
|27.03.17
