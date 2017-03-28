StoneMor Partners Announces Retirement Of CEO Lawrence Miller

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON), an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, said Tuesday that its general partner StoneMor GP LLC's Board of Directors announced that the Partnership's co-founder, Lawrence Miller, has decided to retire.



He will step down as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of StoneMor GP, effective August 31, or earlier if a successor is appointed.

Miller will remain an advisor to StoneMor GP and Vice Chairman of the Board following his retirement. The Board has engaged executive search firm of Heidrick & Struggles to assist in identifying candidates to replace Mr. Miller.

Robert Hellman, Jr., lead director of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the General Partner said, "As the co-founder of StoneMor, Larry played an instrumental part in the formation and creation of the company, and I want to thank him for his leadership, long service and unwavering commitment to delivering on our mission: To help families memorialize each life with dignity."

