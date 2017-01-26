Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 10% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 13:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

(SYBT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $10.62 million, or $0.46 per share. This was higher than $9.65 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $10.62 Mln. vs. $9.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



