Stillwater Mining Co. Bottom Line Climbs 36% In Q4
16.02.17 14:23
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stillwater Mining Co.
(SWC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $6.02 million, or $0.05 per share. This was higher than $4.42 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $215.40 million. This was up from $171.99 million last year.
Stillwater Mining Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $6.02 Mln. vs. $4.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $215.40 Mln vs. $171.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
