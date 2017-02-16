Erweiterte Funktionen



Stillwater Mining Co. Bottom Line Climbs 36% In Q4




16.02.17 14:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stillwater Mining Co.

(SWC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $6.02 million, or $0.05 per share. This was higher than $4.42 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $215.40 million. This was up from $171.99 million last year.


Stillwater Mining Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $6.02 Mln. vs. $4.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $215.40 Mln vs. $171.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,03 $ 17,05 $ -0,02 $ -0,12% 16.02./15:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US86074Q1022 893759 17,50 $ 6,81 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,575 € -3,68%  13:59
München 15,915 € 0,00%  08:00
NYSE 17,03 $ -0,12%  15:45
Düsseldorf 15,76 € -0,22%  08:10
Berlin 15,77 € -0,25%  08:08
Stuttgart 15,91 € -0,56%  15:41
Frankfurt 15,711 € -1,66%  13:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
23 Stillwater Mining .. Palladium 11.12.16
1 Palladium - The Next Big Thing 13.06.05
1 Stillwater Mining ist überverkau. 15.05.05
8 Palladium aussichtsreicher Rohs. 15.03.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...