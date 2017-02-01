Steve Wynn Named RNC Finance Chairman

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Steve Wynn as the committee's new finance chairman.



Wynn is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited, and has been a dedicated supporter of Republican candidates for many years.

"I am proud to have Steve Wynn on board as RNC Finance Chairman," said Chairwoman McDaniel. "His incredible career has been marked not just by extraordinary business success, but meaningful relationships with his employees, guests, and Americans of all backgrounds," she added.

Wynn said he looks forward to helping President Trump and his Administration make America greater again for the people who work hard every day.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM