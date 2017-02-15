Stericycle Inc. Earnings Drop 22% In Q4

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.





The company said its earnings totaled $90.3 million, or $1.00 per share. This was down from $115.6 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $906.4 million. This was up from $888.3 million last year.

Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $90.3 Mln. vs. $115.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.6% -Revenue (Q4): $906.4 Mln vs. $888.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%

